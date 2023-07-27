Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 7/28/2023

The July 28 episode of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. Here are spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage and Big Bill won a Tag Team Battle Royal to earn a future AEW World Tag Team Title shot.

– Komander def. Kip Sabian in a Singles Match. Komander was a substitute for the injured Scorpio Sky.

– Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose in a Singles Match.

After the tapings, AEW President Tony Khan and -1 made their way out to bid the fans goodnight.

Rampage airs every Friday night a 10pm ET on TNT.