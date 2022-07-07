SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 7/8/2022

After Dynamite had finished airing, the July 8 episode of AEW Rampage was taped in the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial in Rochester, New York. Full spoilers are below:

– Eddie Kingston defeated Konosoke Takeshita.

– Serena Deeb and ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez defeated Kayla Sparks and Christina Marie. Deeb attacked Martinez after the match.

– Gates of Agony (with Tully Blanchard) defeated ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty. Gresham walked out on Moriarty and joined Tully Blanchard.

– Orange Cassidy defeated Tony Nese.

Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.