Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 8/10

After the October 6th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, matches were taped for the October 8th edition of Rampage. Here are the match results via John Clark:

CM Punk wins a pretty lengthy back and forth match over Daniel Garcia to open up AEW Rampage. The match went well over 10 minutes.

Coming up next on Rampage is The Acclaimed vs. Lucha Bros. Extremely loud “F*** Ben Simmons” chants after he was referenced in Caster’s rap tonight. Lucha Bros win.

Skye Blue against Jade Cargill coming up next. Jade wins a squash. Thunder Rosa confronts Jade after because Jade continued the beating.

It’s now time for the Rampage main event, a street fight between Ricky Starks and Brian Cage. Starks won. He got busted open when he hit his head off a steel chair.