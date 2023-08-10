Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 8/11/2023

The August 11 episode of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Here are spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Darby Allin def. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage in a Singles Match. After the match, The Mogul Embassy attacks Darby Allin, but Sting makes his way down the ring to make the save.

– Orange Cassidy (c) def. Johnny TV to retain his AEW International Championship. After the match, The Blackpool Combat Club makes their way out for a stare-down with Cassidy.

– Saraya def. Skye Blue to advance to the Fatal 4-Way AEW Women’s World Championship Match at All In. After the match, The Outcasts attacked Skye Blue, but Madison Rayne made her way down to the ring to make the save.

– ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) def. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) in a Non-Title Tag Team Match. After the match, Aussie Open cuts a promo after accepting an AEW World Tag Team Championship challenge from AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole for All In.

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is set to air at 10PM ET on TNT.