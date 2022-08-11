Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 8/12/22

After the Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite went off air, the August 12 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen:

– Tony Schiavone interviewed Bryan Danielson. He said nothing makes him feel as alive as being in the ring and he will never willfully stop wrestling. He said Daniel Garcia wants to end his career but his career will not end this Wednesday. Garcia came out and said that Danielson was his hero and he’s not afraid to admit it. He said it sounds like his hero is afraid to lose and is coming up with excuses. He said Bryan retires and comes back and has to stop putting Garcia through this. Bryan keeps hurting him and that makes him want to hurt Bryan. Bryan said he’s a wrestler and he’s tired of this “sports-entertainment bullsh**.” He said Garcia was one of the people he suggested when they created the Blackpool Combat Club. He was impressed by Garcia once wrestling for 60 minutes and now he’s listening to Jericho’s BS. He told Garcia that if Bryan really was his hero, did he want to be the best technical wrestler in the world or not – and he’ll leave that up to Garcia, and left the ring.

– AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara defeated Dante Martin & Skye Blue to retain the titles. Guevara took the mic and called out Eddie Kingston. He said the fans love him because he’s a fat piece of sh** like them. He accepted the challenge for All Out. Kingston backstage accepted it and said he was going to do what they do, a vacation until the match. Ruby and Ortiz said they were going to get Tay and Sammy. Kingston said he wasn’t going to insult him but was going to speak to Guevara as a man. He said Guevara was a disgusting pig and it was now pig hunting season.

– Parker Bordeaux with Slim J defeated Sonny Kiss in a short bout.

– The Gunn Club defeated Erik Redbeard and Danhausen after Danhausen was hit by the Famouser. Billy Gunn told his kids they need to toughen up and perhaps next week, they’ll prove themselves. After Billy walked out, Stokely Hathaway tried to give them his business card.

– Tony Schiavone interviewed FTW Champion Hook. Before he was able to say anything beyond “Yup”, out came Jersey Shore Reunion reality TV star Zack Clayton on the stage. He said he was going to take the title from Hook and to the Jersey Shore. The crowd chanted “Who are you?” Hook wanted to go but Clayton made excuses and said he wanted to do it on his terms. He offered to do it next week on Rampage. Hook agreed.

– Orange Cassidy pinned Ari Daivari. Cassidy faced off with Parker Bordreaux after but Sonny Kiss hit the ring and wanted to fight Parker after what happened earlier, then lowblowed Cassidy and left him to be destroyed by Parker.