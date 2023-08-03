Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 8/4/2023

The August 4 episode of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Here are spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) and Keith Lee def. The Butcher, The Blade and Kip Sabian in a Trios Match.

– Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland and AR Fox) def. The Gifted (Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Perez) in a Tag Team Match.

– Anna Jay def. Skye Blue via submission in a Singles Match.

The Parking Lot Fight between Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) and Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli) was not taped last night at the arena. It will instead be taped at Daily’s Place and will still air on AEW Rampage.

After the show, AEW President Tony Khan and -1 made their way out to bid the fans goodnight and Happy Birthday was sung to one of -1’s friends. Khan then said AEW will return to Tampa.

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is set to air at 10PM ET on TNT.