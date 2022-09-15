Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 9/16/22

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the September 16 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of BodySlam.net‘s Brady Alexander:

* Darby Allin defeats Matt Hardy – Darby Allin doing all his crazy spots, does a Swanton on the apron but Matt moves out of the way. Matt Hardy tried for a Moonsault but he missed too. Darby Allin connected with a destroyer then pinned Matt with his single leg trap pin. After the match, lights off, lights on, Brody King appears and clotheslines Matt Hardy then calls out Darby Allin and Sting for a match at Arthur Ashe.

* Tony Schiavone is out in the ring with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA. Claudio is promoting Blackpool Combat Club and the upcoming AEW World Championship match with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. Chris Jericho interrupts and says the ROH World Title is the one world title he hasn’t had and so he challenges Claudio to a match for it at Arthur Ashe. Claudio accepts.

* Jade Cargill pre-taped promo on the screen. Jade says there’s no one left to beat, but Diamanté interrupts and challenges her for Arthur Ashe and says she’s coming with baddest bitch from 305.

* Penelope Ford defeats Willow Nightingale via submission with the Muta Lock.

* Ethan Page defeats Danhausen – Ethan Page comes out to his solo “All Ego” theme song. Ethan drops Danhausen with the ego’s edge in a very quick match. Stokely was with Ethan.

* Samoa Joe defeats Josh Woods via Muscle Buster. Mark Sterling and Tony Nese were out with Josh. They all attack Samoa Joe after the match but Wardlow makes the save.