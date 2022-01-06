SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For Friday

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT as taped on Wednesday night from the Prudential Center in Newark NJ after the Dynamite ended. Here are full spoilers-

* Adam Cole defeated Jake Atlas by submission. After the match, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly and others went to continue attacking Atlas but Orange Cassidy and Best Friends made the save. Atlas was injured during this match, and you can click here for full details on what happened

* Hook defeated Aaron Solow by submission. After the match, QT Marshall approached but Hook hit him with a suplex

* Riho and Ruby Soho defeated Jamie Hayter and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. Riho pinned Hayter for the win

* Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz defeated Daniel Garcia and 2point0 in a No DQ, No Rules, No Holds Barred match. The brawl began backstage and then spilled out into the arena. There was plenty of weapons and action here. Kingston took a triple suplex through the ring announcer’s table at one point. After the match, 2point0 and Garcia attacked the babyfaces until Chris Jericho left the commentary table to make the save