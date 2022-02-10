SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For Friday

Friday’s AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday night after AEW Dynamite in Atlantic City NJ. Below are full spoilers-

* The Young Bucks defeated Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero) after hitting the BTE Trigger on Romero. The Bucks tried pulling Orange Cassidy from the ring at one point as he was seen hiding there. They tried again but Danhausen had traded places with Cassidy. After the match, Cassidy nailed Brandon Cutler with the Orange Punch. NJPW star Jay White hit the ring and laid out Trent

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defeated Robyn Renegade in a non-title match, pinning her after a curb stomp. After the match, Baker applied the Lockjaw submission on Renegade but Thunder Rosa made the save. Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Martinez then hit the ring and triple teamed Rosa. There was a brief argument but Baker restored order. Renegade is a student of QT Marshall

* Hook defeated Blake Li, another QT Marshall student. QT was at ringside

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus) retained over The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn). Christian Cage was at ringside and at one point broke up an illegal pin attempt by The Gunn Club. Christian also got into it with Billy Gunn at ringside