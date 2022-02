This week’s AEW Rampage will air at 7 PM ET instead of 10 PM. The following matches were taped last night in Nashville for Friday’s episode on TNT-

-Adam Cole defeated 10

-Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dante Martin

-The Professor’s Five Minute Rookie Challenge: Serena Deeb defeated local enhancement talent

-Jay White defeated Trent Beretta