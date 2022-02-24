SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For Friday

The following AEW Rampage spoilers were taped last night in Bridgeport, CT for Friday’s show on TNT-

-Sammy Guevara retained TNT Championship over Andrade El Idolo

-QT Marshall called out Hook but put his security on him. Hook fought the security off

-Serena Deeb defeated Kayla Sparks in another 5 Minute Rookie Challenge

-Wardlow defeated Nick Comoroto

-Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker sign contract for AEW Women’s Championship match at Revolution. Rosa attacks Baker but Baker & her crew get the upperhand until Mercedes Martinez makes the save

-Orange Cassidy defeated Anthony Bowens to qualify for Face of the Revolution ladder match at the Revolution PPV