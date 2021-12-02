SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For Friday, AEW Dark: Elevation Tapings For Monday

– The Friday, December 3 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday night at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara retained over Tony Nese

* Jade Cargill defeated Janai Kai. Thunder Rosa, who was on commentary during the match, made the save for Kai after the bout

* AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR defeated PAC and AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M in a non-title match due to interference from Malakai Black

– The Monday, December 6 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped on Wednesday night in Duluth, Georgia before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Riho defeated Angelica Risk

* Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes defeated JD Drake, Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon

* Ryo Mizunami and Abadon defeated The Bunny and Emi Sakura

* Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Serpentico

* Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defeated Brandon Tate and Brent Tate

* Anthony Ogogo, QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo defeated Baron Black and three other wrestlers

* The Acclaimed defeated Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo