SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For Friday, AEW Dark: Elevation Tapings For Monday

– The Friday, December 3 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday night at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:
* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara retained over Tony Nese
* Jade Cargill defeated Janai Kai. Thunder Rosa, who was on commentary during the match, made the save for Kai after the bout
* AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR defeated PAC and AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M in a non-title match due to interference from Malakai Black
– The Monday, December 6 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped on Wednesday night in Duluth, Georgia before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:
* Riho defeated Angelica Risk
* Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes defeated JD Drake, Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon
* Ryo Mizunami and Abadon defeated The Bunny and Emi Sakura
* Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Serpentico
* Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defeated Brandon Tate and Brent Tate
* Anthony Ogogo, QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo defeated Baron Black and three other wrestlers
* The Acclaimed defeated Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo