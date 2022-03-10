SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For This Friday

The 3/11 AEW Rampage episode was taped tonight in Estero Florida. Below are full spoilers for the episode that airs this Friday at 10 PM EST on Youtube-

-Darby Allin defeated Marq Quen. After the match, the Andrade Family Office came down to confront Allin and Sting but The Hardy Boyz came to the stage. They had a show of respect with Sting/Allin

-Jamie Hayter defeated Mercedes Martinez. Thunder Rosa chased Jamie & Rebel away after the match with a chair

-Keith Lee defeated QT Marshall. Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto attacked Lee after the match but he took them both out. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs came over from the announce table and beat Lee down

-Swerve Strickland defeated Tony Nese. This was Swerve’s debut