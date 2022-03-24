SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For This Week

This Friday’s AEW Rampage episode was taped on Wednesday night in Cedar Park TX. Below are full spoilers-

-Dustin Rhodes defeated Lance Archer. Archer attacked Rhodes after

-Fuego Del Sol called out House Of Black and they beat him up. The Dark Order made the save

-Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish defeated 5 & 10 of The Dark Order

-Nyla Rose defeated Madi Wrenkowski

-QT Marshall presented Hook with a “Certificate of Accomplishment” in the ring. Apparently this was to set up Hook vs. Danhausen

-Ricky Starks retained the FTW Championship over Swerve Strickland. Keith Lee and Powerhouse Hobbs got involved and there was a tease for Lee/Strickland vs. Hobbs/Starks at a later date