The following AEW Rampage spoilers were taped on Wednesday night to air this Friday on TNT-

-Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara destroyed Dan Lambert’s car while Lambert, Paige Van Zant & Scorpio Sky watched from the ring

-Young Bucks defeated Top Flight

-House of Black defeated Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

-Jamie Hayter defeated Skye Blue (Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier)

-Keith Lee defeated Powerhouse Hobbs