SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For This Week

The following AEW Rampage matches were taped last night after AEW Dynamite in Philly. These will air tomorrow night on TNT.

-Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match: Darby Allin defeated Swerve Strickland

-Jade Cargill, Red Velvet & Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue, Trish Adora, & Willow Nightingale

-Keith Lee defeated Colten Gunn

-Tony Nese & Mark Sterling interrupted the confrontation between Hook & Danhausen. Hook chased Nese away and did not want to be friends with Danhausen

-Samoa Joe retained the ROH TV Title over Trent Beretta