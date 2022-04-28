SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For This Week

The following AEW Rampage matches were taped last night after AEW Dynamite in Philly. These will air tomorrow night on TNT.
-Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match: Darby Allin defeated Swerve Strickland
-Jade Cargill, Red Velvet & Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue, Trish Adora, & Willow Nightingale
-Keith Lee defeated Colten Gunn
-Tony Nese & Mark Sterling interrupted the confrontation between Hook & Danhausen. Hook chased Nese away and did not want to be friends with Danhausen
-Samoa Joe retained the ROH TV Title over Trent Beretta