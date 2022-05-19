SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For 5/20/22 (Former WWE Star Debuts)

AEW taped Friday’s Rampage episode tonight in Houston TX after AEW Dynamite. Below are full spoilers to air on Friday at 7 PM EST on TNT-

-House Of Black defeated Fuego Del Sol, 10 & Evil Uno. Death Triangle had a staredown with House Of Black after the match

-Shawn Spears defeated Big Damo. This was the surprise AEW debut of former WWE NXT star Killian Dain

-Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinals: Kris Statlander defeated Red Velvet. Kiera Hogan & Red Velvet double teamed Statlander after the match but Ruby Soho left commentary to make the save. Jade Cargill helped Hogan & Velvet but Anna Jay made the save for Soho & Statlander

-There was an in-ring segment with Men of The Year and Dan Lambert. Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara & Frankie Kazarian appeared from the parking lot and Scorpio Sky demanded he get his TNT Championship belt back. Sammy said he would give the belt back but only if they were granted a match. Lambert refused so Sammy destroyed the belt with a hammer

-Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson defeated Dante Martin & Matt Sydal