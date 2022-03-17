SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For Tomorrow

AEW taped this week’s Rampage on Wednesday night in San Antonio TX after Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers-

-Darby Allin defeated The Butcher by count out. The Andrade Family Office came down and surrounded Allin and Sting at one point until The Hardys made the save. Matt challenged The AFO to an eight-man Texas Tornado match for next week

-Red Velvet defeated Leyla Hirsch due to a distraction from Kris Statlander

-Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews defeated Fuego del Sol and Bear Country

-Keith Lee defeated Max Caster. After the match, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs attacked Lee until Swerve Strickland made the save

This week’s Rampage will air at 11:30 PM EST instead of 10 PM EST due to NCAA basketball.