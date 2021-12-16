SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings From 12/15

The following AEW Rampage spoilers were taped on Wednesday after AEW Dynamite went off the air in Garland, TX. They will air Friday night on TNT.

-Orange Cassidy, Trent, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero defeated The Young Bucks, Bobby Fish, Adam Cole

-Dan Lambert came out for a promo and was interrupted by Cody Rhodes. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky attacked Cody but Dustin Rhodes ran out to help Cody. Cody & Dustin still got beat down but Sammy Guevara saved them

-Submission Match: Tay Conti defeated Penelope Ford

-2point0, The Acclaimed, Daniel Garcia defeated AEW Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros, Santana & Ortiz, Eddie Kingston