The 4/22 AEW Rampage was taped tonight in Pittsburgh after AEW Dynamite. Here are full spoilers-

-Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier: Adam Cole defeated Tomohiro Ishii. Jay White attacked Rocky Romero at ringside to cause a distraction, allowing Cole to hit a low blow for the win

-Lance Archer defeated Serpentico

-Eddie Kingston defeated Daniel Garcia. JAC members and everyone else were banned from ringside

-Jade Cargill retained the AEW TBS Championship over Marina Shafir