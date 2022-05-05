SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings From 5/4

This Friday’s AEW Rampage episode was taped tonight in Baltimore after the AEW Dynamite taping. Here are full spoilers-

-Ruby Soho & Toni Storm defeated Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker

-Hook defeated JD Drake. Danhausen came out after the match to see Hook but Tony Nese interrupted them and challenged Danhausen to a future match

-Scorpio Sky & Dan Lambert came to the ring for a promo. Frankie Kazarian interrupted and it was announced that Scorpio will defend the TNT Championship against Kazarian on the next Dynamite

-Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Qualifier: Riho defeated Yuka Sakazaki

-Ricky Starks & Jungle Boy had a brawl on the stage to promote their Dynamite match for the FTW Championship

-Jay Lethal defeated Konosuke Takeshita