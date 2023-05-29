Spoilers And Backstage Updates On Tonight’s WWE RAW, Damage CTRL, Money In The Bank Qualifiers

PWMania.com previously reported that Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match qualifiers would most likely not begin until next week’s WWE RAW. According to WWE insider BooserRasslin, early draft plans for next week include Becky Lynch vs. Chelsea Green, Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae, and Natalya vs. Sonya Deville.

It was previously reported that Shinsuke Nakamura would face Bronson Reed and The Miz would face Ricochet in tonight’s MITB Qualifiers, with Nakamura and Ricochet advancing. As of this writing, WWE has not officially announced the matches.

The future of Damage CTRL is uncertain, as WWE had plans for Dakota Kai to reunite with Tegan Nox at one point, but an injury changed those plans. WWE had also planned a singles run for IYO SKY, but it’s unclear what was in store for Bayley.

According to the WWE insider, a title swap between RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is in the works, similar to what Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch did in 2021. A storyline is being developed to lead up to the swap.

Tonight’s RAW opener and main event will be huge, with new WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, The Judgment Day, and a special superstar. Cody Rhodes will be featured in a “what’s next” segment following Brock Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions. As PWMania.com previously stated, a big main event will take place tonight to kick off a new era of RAW, and Rollins will find himself in a “uncanny alliance when he takes on the leaders of RAW.” It was also revealed that a big tease for Rollins’ first challenger will be planned for tonight’s RAW, in a segment featuring streamers and pyro.

