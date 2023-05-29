Spoilers: Big Main Event Planned For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Several Matches Revealed

WWE is fresh off of Saturday’s Night of Champions premium live event from Saudi Arabia, where Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to win the World Heavyweight Title for the Raw brand.

According to earlier reports, this title will not have the same history as the World Heavyweight Title that Triple H was given in 2002. Rollins is the first champion instead.

Several planned matches for tonight’s show from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, have been revealed by WWE insider BoozerRasslin.

The Miz and Ricochet will square off, and Bronson Reed will face Shinsuke Nakamura in one of RAW’s Money in the Bank qualifying matches.

It was noted that Rollins “finds himself in an uncanny alliance when he takes on the leaders of Raw.”

No additional information was provided, but WWE intends to stage a significant main event that starts a new chapter. WWE will give the Dolph Ziggler and JD McDonagh feud its full support. A backstage promo featuring Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will air.

While Imperium and Alpha Academy compete to determine who will face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a future title match, The Judgment Day will also be searching for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions.