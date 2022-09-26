Spoilers: Early Creative Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW

Here are a few spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. RAW will be held tonight from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

* One wrestler will use the American flag during their entrance, but there’s no word yet on who.

* Dexter Lumis’ latest segment will feature an Edmonton Oilers-themed outfit. The Edmonton Oilers are the local NHL team.

* In addition to those scheduled for matches, Austin Theory, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor, MVP, Bayley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai are scheduled.

The current announced lineup for tonight is as follows:

* Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles

* Alpha Academy vs. Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano

* Damian Priest vs. Matt Riddle

* Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

* In a non-title match, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY.