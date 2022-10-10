Spoilers: Early Creative Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW

Here are some early creative notes for tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of the WWE RAW season premiere, courtesy of Fightful Select.
* Early plans for the DX 25th Anniversary celebration include a rubber chicken prank for the Gorilla Position backstage, as well as the standard glow-sticks, DX t-shirts, and other related items.
* Maryse’s birthday party for the Miz will include balloons, a special ring carpet, gift boxes, ice sculptures, cakes, champagne, and tables. Dexter Lumis is supposed to pop out through one of the tables wearing a spoof of The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa’s card/chain necklace.
The following is the current announced lineup for tonight’s big event at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center:
* Maryse throws a birthday party for The Miz.
* Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory
* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline return to RAW.
* Bobby Lashley defends his WWE United States Championship against Seth Rollins.
* DX’s 25 year anniversary.
* Extreme Rules fallout