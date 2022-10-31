Spoilers: Early Creative Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW Halloween Special

These preliminary spoilers for tonight’s WWE RAW Halloween episode are provided by Fightful Select. At 8 p.m. ET, be sure to tune in for live coverage of RAW.

* A Halloween party with Superstars dressed up is planned for the show’s backstage.

* There are rumors that Matt Riddle is dressing as Ezekiel. The Trick or Street Fight between Riddle and Otis has been announced.

* A non-title match between Nikki Cross and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is scheduled.

* The Boogeyman and WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather were reportedly being considered for possible cameos tonight when we first reported on them, but nothing has changed since then. According to rumors, Godfather could take the form of Papa Shango.

* Additionally scheduled for the show are Elias, Austin Theory, Alexa Bliss, and R-Truth.

The following lineup has been confirmed:

* A Halloween-themed episode of the program

* Crown Jewel’s red brand go-home bulid

* Johnny Gargano will reveal everything if The Miz withholds the truth about Dexter Lumis.

* Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar make an appearance to promote their Crown Jewel match.

* A trick or street fight between Otis and Matt Riddle

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes an appearance to hype his Crown Jewel match against Logan Paul.