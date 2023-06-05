Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE RAW On Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, And More (Updated)

A massive non-title match between WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens will reportedly take a significant chunk of tonight’s WWE RAW, around 10-20 minutes, according to WWE insider BoozerRasslin.

The insider also revealed Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet, and Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Indus Sher will take place on tonight’s show. The World Heavyweight Championship match will be the main event for tonight, as expected.

WWE previously announced that Cody Rhodes will discuss Brock Lesnar on tonight’s RAW during MizTV. Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley are expected to interrupt Rhodes, potentially setting up Cody vs. Dominik.

Tonight’s RAW will also see the debuts of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, who were drafted from WWE NXT in the WWE Draft. On tonight’s show, they will face new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shaya Baszler, but there is no word on whether this will be a non-title match.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WRKDWrestling revealed a number of potential segments and spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. They wrote:

“- Kevin Owens will face off against Gunther

– Seth Rollins will have his first televised [world title] defense against Damien Priest

– Becky and Zoey both look to enter the Money In The Bank.. (Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya are scheduled in MITB qualifying matches.)

– The American Nightmare will come face to face with a nightmare son.”

The account included a photo shown of Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio. Cody is scheduled to be part of a Miz TV promo segment.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Zoey Stark vs. Natalya

* Cody Rhodes appears on MizTV to discuss Brock Lesnar

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defends against Damian Priest