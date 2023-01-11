Spoilers For WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special, Major Show Planned, Legends Scheduled

WWE Hall of Famers are scheduled to appear in the upcoming RAW 30th Anniversary special.

According to PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famers Kane and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman will now appear on WWE TV that night.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Legend Tatanka recently revealed that he has been invited to the RAW 30th Anniversary show, and WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Kurt Angle have also indicated that they are in talks to appear.

WWE updated their RAW 30th Anniversary show lineup a few weeks ago, adding Ronda Rousey and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Bayley, and Matt Riddle are among those promoted by the WWE Events website and the arena website.

According to reports, WWE was planning to make this a “major RAW episode” to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their flagship TV show.

The RAW 30th Anniversary episode will air from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on January 23. The title of the show is “RAW Is XXX,” as seen in the logo above.