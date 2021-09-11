Spoilers From The First Session of AEW Dark Tapings At Universal Studios

On Saturday, AEW taped several matches for upcoming episodes of Dark at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The soundstage was being referred to as the “All Elite Zone” by the announcer.
Here are the spoilers for the first session courtesy of Jacob Cohen:
2.0 defeated Andrew & Eric Lockhart
Jade Cargill beat Angelica Briggs
Fuego Del Sol defeated The Mysterious Movado
Shawn Spears won over Invictus Khash
Jora Johl & TH2 lose to Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta, & Chuck Taylor
Legit Leyla Hirsch defeated KiLynn King and then Jade Cargill came out and brawled with Leyla.
Wardlow defeated The Real McCoy JDX
Big Swole defeated Allie Katch
Joey Janela (w/ Kayla Rossi) defeated Dillon McQueen
Tay Conti (w/ Anna Jay & -1) defeated Marina Tucker
Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson (w/ Dustin Rhodes) defeated Luke Kurtis & Cameron Stewart
FTR defeated Anthony Greene & Stallion Rogers
The Bunny (w/ Butcher & The Blade) defeated enhancement talent
Lance Archer defeated Marcus Kross
John Silver & Alex Reynolds (w/ 5, 10 & -1) defeated Pretty Peter Avalon & Hollywood Hunk Ryan Nemeth (w/Cesar Bononi & JD Drake)
Daniel Garcia (w/ 2.0) defeated Alan 5 Angels
QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solow defeated Sean Maluta, Darion Bengston & Cole Karter
Eddie Kingston defeated Bear Bronson
Scoop #1: Tony Khan is out, puts over the history of running Universal Studios
Thanks us all for being here
Should be a fun show! pic.twitter.com/LeyXR7M1LE
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) September 11, 2021
Make a point to check this one out https://t.co/NbRs645SzT
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) September 11, 2021