Spoilers From The First Session of AEW Dark Tapings At Universal Studios

On Saturday, AEW taped several matches for upcoming episodes of Dark at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The soundstage was being referred to as the “All Elite Zone” by the announcer.

Here are the spoilers for the first session courtesy of Jacob Cohen:

2.0 defeated Andrew & Eric Lockhart

Jade Cargill beat Angelica Briggs

Fuego Del Sol defeated The Mysterious Movado

Shawn Spears won over Invictus Khash

Jora Johl & TH2 lose to Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta, & Chuck Taylor

Legit Leyla Hirsch defeated KiLynn King and then Jade Cargill came out and brawled with Leyla.

Wardlow defeated The Real McCoy JDX

Big Swole defeated Allie Katch

Joey Janela (w/ Kayla Rossi) defeated Dillon McQueen

Tay Conti (w/ Anna Jay & -1) defeated Marina Tucker

Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson (w/ Dustin Rhodes) defeated Luke Kurtis & Cameron Stewart

FTR defeated Anthony Greene & Stallion Rogers

The Bunny (w/ Butcher & The Blade) defeated enhancement talent

Lance Archer defeated Marcus Kross

John Silver & Alex Reynolds (w/ 5, 10 & -1) defeated Pretty Peter Avalon & Hollywood Hunk Ryan Nemeth (w/Cesar Bononi & JD Drake)

Daniel Garcia (w/ 2.0) defeated Alan 5 Angels

QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solow defeated Sean Maluta, Darion Bengston & Cole Karter

Eddie Kingston defeated Bear Bronson

Scoop #1: Tony Khan is out, puts over the history of running Universal Studios Thanks us all for being here Should be a fun show! pic.twitter.com/LeyXR7M1LE — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) September 11, 2021