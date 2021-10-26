Spoilers: Full Impact Wrestling Taping Results From 10/25/21

Impact Wrestling returned to Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday to tape another set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Josh Alexander defeated Minoru Suzuki in the main event of the show. This was set up by a night one confrontation that saw both men included in a six-man tag team match.

Suzuki wrestled twice Monday, defeating Kaleb with a K. Based on both nights of tapings, it appears he will be on every show between Thursday and Turning Point.

Impact World Champion Moose got his challenger for the November 20th Turning Point as Eddie Edwards won a three-way against W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona. There was also a report that the Moose vs. Edwards match will be a Full Metal Mayhem match (TLC), but that is unconfirmed.

Following his debut at Bound for Glory, The (Kiss) Demon returned to team with Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus against Johnny Swinger, Fallah Baah and Hernandez.

Doc Gallows took on Hikuleo as the Good Brothers vs. Bullet Club feud continues.

Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration took on Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren with Decay cornering them after the match.

Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace defended against John Skyler.

Mercedes Martinez wrestled a match and was attacked afterward with Knockouts Champion Mickie James making the save. Martinez then laid out James.

Other matches include Rohit Raju vs. Rocky Romero; Willie Mack vs. VSK; Laredo Kid vs. Steve Maclin; and Jake Something vs. Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Chelsea Green in a four-way.