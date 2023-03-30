Spoilers: Full ROH TV Taping Results For 3/30/2023

Before this week’s AEW Dynamite went on-air and after AEW Rampage was taped, Thursday night’s Supercard of Honor go-home edition of ROH TV was taped at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. You can find both sets of taping results to air tonight below:

ROH TV SPOILERS TAPED BEFORE AEW DYNAMITE:

* Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary. Bobby Cruise did ring announcing

* Miyu Yamashita defeated Shazza McKenzie

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy defeated Dak Draper, JD Griffey and Arjun Singh

* Aussie Open defeated Tony Nese and Ari Daivari

* Rush, Dralistico and The Kingdom defeated The Lucha Brothers and Top Flight

* ROH Hall of Famer Mark Briscoe came out to cut a promo on his Supercard of Honor match against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, calling it the biggest singles match of his career. Briscoe stated that he is winning the championship for his wife and children, Jay Briscoe’s wife and children, his parents, and everyone else who has supported The Briscoes from Delaware and beyond. He stated that he has previously fought Joe, but this match is different because it is his destiny to win the title. Joe interrupted from the big screen and said Briscoe should focus on his reality because he appears to have forgotten who Joe is, but Joe will remind him at the Supercard of Honor.

ROH TV SPOILERS TAPED AFTER AEW RAMPAGE:

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena retained over Emi Sakura. After the match, Athena went to attack but Yuka Sakazaki made the save. Athena and Sakazaki had a showdown for Supercard of Honor

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated Leon Ruffin in a non-title match. Katsuyori Shibata came out for a staredown with Yuta to hype their Supercard of Honor match

* AR Fox and Metalik defeated Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo

* AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Blake Christian in a non-title match

* Eddie Kingston defeated Christopher Daniels. Kingston cut a promo on ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and they had a staredown for Supercard of Honor