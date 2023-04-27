Spoilers: Full ROH TV Taping Results For 5/4/2023

Before and after this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the May 4 edition of ROH TV was taped in Sunrise, Florida. Here are full spoilers:
* Pure Rules Match: NJPW’s Rocky Romero defeated Lee Moriarty
* Proving Ground Match: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Angelica Risk
* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe retained over Christopher Daniels
* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retained over NJPW’s Robbie Eagles
* Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Action Andretti, Darius Martin and Stu Grayson defeated Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Ari Daivari
* Preston Vance defeated Rich Adonis
* Skye Blue defeated Robyn Renegade
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Brock Anderson
* Willow Nightingale defeated Steph De Lander
* Komander defeated Angelico