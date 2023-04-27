Spoilers: Full ROH TV Taping Results For 5/4/2023

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: @JJWilliamsWON)

Before and after this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the May 4 edition of ROH TV was taped in Sunrise, Florida. Here are full spoilers:

* Pure Rules Match: NJPW’s Rocky Romero defeated Lee Moriarty

* Proving Ground Match: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Angelica Risk

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe retained over Christopher Daniels

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retained over NJPW’s Robbie Eagles

* Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Action Andretti, Darius Martin and Stu Grayson defeated Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Ari Daivari

* Preston Vance defeated Rich Adonis

* Skye Blue defeated Robyn Renegade

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Brock Anderson

* Willow Nightingale defeated Steph De Lander

* Komander defeated Angelico

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR