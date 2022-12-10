Spoilers: Huge Title Change At IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings; Major Name Returns

IMPACT Wrestling is in Pembroke Pines, FL taping upcoming episodes for IMPACT On AXS TV.

During tonight’s tapings, a major title change took place as the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) defeated Heath and Rhino to become the new IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, according to PWInsider.

The match is scheduled to air on TV on December 15th.

This marks the third IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship reign for Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley.

In addition, Jonathan Gresham returned to the promotion at the TV Tapings. It appears Gresham will be feuding with Eddie Edwards.

I see Jonathan Gresham is back in Impact bless his heart pic.twitter.com/v3kQcpzD2P — B Mack (@MILANO_MOBBBB) December 10, 2022

As per PWInsider, Gresham has not signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling.

Also appearing at the tapings was Indy star Kilynn King. King has appeared for AEW numerous times. King went one on one with Taylor Wilde at the show.

Taylor Wilde Vs. Kilynn King, first women’s match tonight! #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/aR32SUClbc — Adriel Diaz @ #ImpactWrestling Night 1 (@InnocentSinful) December 10, 2022

PWMania will have full spoilers from the IMPACT tapings when they are made available.