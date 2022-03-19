SPOILERS: Impact Tapings From 3/18 In Philadelphia

Impact Wrestling taped several matches for future episodes on Friday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. They will return to the same venue for more tapings tonight.

Below are full spoilers from Friday’s taping-

* Mahabali Shera defeated Crazzy Steve

* Black Taurus defeated Deaner

* Steve Maclin defeated Heath

* Eddie Edwards defeated NJPW star Rocky Romero

* The Good Brothers defeated Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice

* Josh Alexander defeated Madman Fulton

* Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Aiden Prince

* W. Morrissey attacked Brian Myers while he was at his own commentary table

* Jay White and Chris Bey defeated The Motor City Machine Guns

* Masha Slamovich defeated Abby Jane

* Rosemary won a battle royal to become the new #1 contender to the Knockouts World Title

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Laredo Kid and Willie Mack to earn the third and final spot in the X Division Title Triple Threat at Rebellion, joining Ace Austin and champion Trey Miguel

* ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defeated Kenny King

* Impact World Champion Moose and Josh Alexander faced off in the ring to hype their Rebellion main event

* Impact World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design retained over The Good Brothers in a Lumberjack Match

* Impact Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz retained over Mickie James in a Street Fight. James was attacked by Chelsea Green and Impact Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona