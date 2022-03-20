SPOILERS: Impact Tapings From 3/19 In Philadelphia

Impact Wrestling taped several episodes in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday. Click here for the Friday night results. Here are the spoiler results courtesy of Ethan Renner of F4WOnline.com:

* Rhino and Heath defeated Willie Mack and Rich Swann

* Madison Rayne defeated Jessie McKay

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Rocky Romero

* ROH Women’s Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeated Willow Nightingale

* Alex Shelley defeated Steve Maclin

* An in-ring confrontation took place between members of The Bullet Club and Honor No More.

* Jonah defeated PCO

* Impact Tag Team Champions Violent By Design defeated Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus

* Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona defeated Little Guido

* Mahabali Shera defeated a local competitor

* Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid defeated Ace Austin and Mike Bailey. After the match, Bailey turned on Austin.

* Moose came out with his lawyer, RD Evans, to apologize for his recent actions regarding Josh Alexander and his family. However, he instead knocked Alexander and promised to show his family what a real man was. This brought out Alexander and it soon turned into a brawl, with security and Scott D’Amore coming out. The segment ended with Alexander hitting the C4 Spike on Moose off the apron and through a table.

* Jay White, The Good Brothers, and Chris Bey defeated Kenny King, Vincent, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett.