Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results for 2/2/2023

Impact Wrestling taped their February 2 episode on Friday night from Kissimmee, Florida’s Osceola Heritage Park. There has been no word on whether these spoilers will air in the order they were taped. The February 9 spoilers from Friday night can be found by clicking here. On Saturday night, two more episodes of Impact will be taped. The following are complete spoilers from the New Year’s Revolution taping, which will air on February 2:

* Gia Miller and Tom Hannifan provided color commentary

* David Penzer announced the rings and led the crowd in a 10-bell salute to Jay Briscoe

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Aidan Prince. Gresham stated after the match that his favorite promotion had closed, so he had to look for something better, and here he is. He challenged Mike Bailey to a match at No Surrender

* Mike Bailey defeated Raj Singh. Bailey accepted Gresham’s challenge for No Surrender after the match

* Gia Miller was replaced on commentary by Matthew Rehwoldt

* Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated Kevin Knight and Kushida

* Gisele Shaw defeated Savannah Evans. Shaw cut a promo following the match and is now known as the Black Widow of the Knockouts division. Shaw now has the spotlight in Impact and doesn’t care if Chelsea Green, Tasha Steelz, or The Influence are gone

* Crazzy Steve defeated Sheldon Jean. Impact X-Division Champion Trey Miguel attacked Steve after the bout. Miguel reached for the spray paint, but Steve stopped him. Miguel retreated as Steve sprayed the paint on his own face

* Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray appeared for a heel promo. He rants about how no one likes him, how he was left out of the Golden Six Shooter match, Santino Marella, Tommy Dreamer, and other topics. Ray claims Dreamer dislikes him, but that’s fine because he’s never liked Dreamer. He referred to Dreamer as a liar, the biggest phony in the industry, and the bad guy who now wants to be loved by everyone. Mickie James, the World Champion of Impact Knockouts, intervened. Ray, not Dreamer, according to James, is the real snake. Ray has always wanted people to tell him the truth, so she’s doing just that. Ray’s departure from the ring and Impact was important to James. Ray threatened to smack James’ smile away. Ray asked if she remembered what happened last week when he slammed her, and he promised to do it again, but this time it would be worse because he’s done worse to most women’s wrestlers, and James is nowhere near as good as they were. Ray stated that he could have taken the high road, but he chose the low road, or tramp. James slapped Ray before he scooped her for a slam. Jason Hotch and John Skyler brought out a table to test James, but Dreamer saved him with a kendo stick. Dreamer proposed he and James vs. Skyler and Hotch. While Dreamer is unable to make matches, Santino stated that he can and will. Santino scheduled a match between James and Dreamer and Skyler and Hotch for “next week,” with Bully barred from ringside

* Kenny King defeated Johnny Swinger. King delivered a brief promo in which he called out all Impact champions

* The Design (Deaner, Angels, Big Kon) and Sami Callihan defeated Rich Swann, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemara and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander