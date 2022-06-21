SPOILERS: Impact Wrestling Taping Results For 6/23/22 and 6/30/22

Impact Wrestling held post-Slammiversary 2022 television tapings in Nashville, TN Monday night, here are full results thanks to PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen.

June 23, 2022 Impact Episode

Honor No More cut a promo. Eddie did the majority of the talking saying as far as they are concerned the originals did not win at the PPV much like Honor No More did not lose. Eddie then corrected saying one of us lost and turned his attention to PCO. Vincent said he brought him back to life for Honor No More, not for Impact. Vincent brings up Traci attacking Maria from behind, D’Lo trying to save the day, and above all the unofficial referee Earl Hebner all while Scott D’Amore was sitting there smiling and implied Impact planned the whole thing. Taven says they want to celebrate 20 years: 20 years of what, mediocrity? He says the show is getting buzz because of Honor No More. They unfortunately put money in Scott’s pocket. He says he didn’t kill ROH, he saved Impact Wrestling. America’s Most Wanted came out and Storm and Harris talked about how when they came up in TNA it was about earning respect from the likes of Sting/Randy Savage/Mr. Perfect/Dusty Rhodes. Kenny King insulted the two of them particularly Harris. Storm mentioned that they made some friends on Sunday and The Good Brothers came out. All brawled with Honor No More getting the upper hand until The Briscoes made the save. Chris Harris didn’t get involved physically with anyone during the brawl.

Match 1) Mia Yim defeated Chelsea Green (with Deonna Purrazzo). Deonna at one point got involved by pushing Mia off the top rope. Mickie James ran down and took out Deonna.

Match 2) Bhupinder Gujjar and Shark Boy defeated Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice.

Joe Doering and Cody Deaner attacked them all after the match. Cody called out Josh Alexander. Josh said he was getting ready for their match tonight. Cody asked him how does it feel to stand across the ring from his demise: Joe Doering. The man who has never been pinned in an Impact Wrestling ring and the man who will challenge him at Against All Odds. Josh implied nobody has seen or heard from Eric Young since Slammiversary. Alexander implies that Cody may end up on his own after he is through with Joe. Cody and Joe double team Josh. Security comes out to try to break it up and some get beaten up until Josh clears the ring. Joe continued beating up security until referees escorted him to the back prior to Josh Alexander and Cody Deaner starting their match.

Match 3) Josh Alexander defeated Cody Deaner in a non-title match.

Match 4) Sami Callihan defeated Jack Price.

After the match, Moose attacked Sami and put him through a table that was at ringside.

Match 5) Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) (with Maria) defeated The Briscoes and James Storm when Bennett pinned Mark.

Vincent, Kenny King, and PCO ran down to beat up Storm and the Briscoes. Gallows and Anderson ran out to help Briscoes and Storm but to no avail. They put a chair around Mark’s left ankle and Taven/Bennett attack the ankle. Eddie and Vincent took turns attacking Mark’s ankle as well.

June 30, 2002 Impact Episode

Match 1) Trey Miguel defeated Chris Bey, Laredo Kid, and Steve Maclin in a Number One Contender’s match for the X-Division Championship.

Match 2) Giselle Shaw defeated Rosemary (with Taya Valkyrie). The Influence came out to do commentary. Madison had her nose bandaged. They distracted Rosemary and took out Taya at ringside. Rosemary charged into a knee to the face from Giselle for the loss. Giselle and The Influence beat up Rosemary after the match. The Influence raised Giselle’s arms after the match indicating she has joined The Influence.

Match 3) Jordynne Grace defeated Savannah Evans (with Tasha Steelz) in a non-title match.

Match 4) In an Impact World Tag Team Championship Match, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows (with James Storm) retained over Vincent and PCO(with Matt Taven, Kenny King, Mike Bennett, and Maria) when Karl rolled up Vincent after a missed Swanton.

Honor No More beat down all three after the match. Chris Harris came out and got between them and Storm. Heath came out with a nightstick and made the save. Taven was left in the ring with Good Brothers, Heath, and America’s Most Wanted. Storm hit Taven with The Last Call Super kick.

Match 5) Ace Austin (with Chris Bey) defeated Alex Zayne. Bey grabbed Zayne at one point leading to Austin getting the advantage and the win.

Match 6) Chris Sabin (with Alex Shelley) defeated Frankie Kazarian.