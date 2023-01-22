Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results From 1/21/2023

Impact Wrestling taped future episodes from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida on Saturday night. There has been no word on whether these spoilers will air in the order they were taped. The February 2 spoilers from Friday night can be found by clicking here. The February 9 spoilers from Friday night can be found by clicking here.

Full spoilers from Saturday’s tapings are below:

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Steph De Lander

* Gisele Shaw attacked Deonna after the match.

* Kevin Knight defeated Jack Price

* KUSHIDA defeated Chris Bey

* No Surrender Qualifying Match: Steve Maclin defeated Rhino

* Barry Horowitz defeated Johnny Swinger. KISS Demon did a run in.

* No Surrender Qualifying Match: Heath defeated Eddie Edwards. PCO’s lighting distracted Edward.

* PCO attacked Eddie.

* Masha Slamovich defeated Alisha Edwards

* Mickie James saves Alisha from Masha attacking her

* Rich Swann defeated Kenny King

* Kenny attacked after the match until Josh Alexander made the save

* Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeated Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey

* Beat The Clock Challenge: Tommy Dreamer defeated Jason Hotch

* Allysin Kay defeated Taya Valkyrie

* Frankie Kazarian & Yuya Uemura defeated Deaner & Callihan

* Beat The Clock Challenge: Bully Ray defeated Bhupinder Gujjar

* X-Division Championship – Monster’s Ball: Trey Miguel (c) defeated Crazzy Steve

* Josh Alexander & Mickie James defeated Dirty Dango & Gisele Shaw

* Alexander & James call themselves “Walking Country”