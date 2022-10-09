Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results from 10/8/22

This past Saturday night, Impact Wrestling held its most recent television tapings in Albany, New York. Matches and segments will air on Impact in the coming weeks. Here are full results, courtesy of Ashley Colton and PWInsider:

Gia Miller, Tommy Dreamer & Rich Swann did wrestling trivia as they were waiting on the ambulance to arrive.

They honored Albany Empire football team who recently won back to back championships and brought out Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace for a photo op.

Impact 10/13:

* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander comes to the ring and discussed his match with Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory. He said he’s not waiting for someone to call his shot. He’s calling out Bully Ray who comes to the ring. Bully says the way he’s done everything in the business but he needs to do things again but the right way. Alexander says that everyone has told him Bully is the last one to trust in this world. Steve Maclin comes out and tells the “truth” about Bully Ray, about how he is out for himself, stabs everyone in the back and politics his way to everything. He asks how many more former champions he’s needs to go through. Moose then comes out and says he emulated a lot of his career in the ways of Bully Ray. He’s a scumbag and he is a scumbag too. Moose has learned from Bully Ray. Bobby Fish then comes out to say how he’s got more to say. Runs down what others have previously said. He said he got geared up and wants to issue a challenge to Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship tonight in his hometown of Albany, NY. Alexander accepts that challenge.

* Killer Kelly defeated Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans via submission.

* 7 person X Division Scramble: Black Taurus vs. Alex Zayne vs. Laredo Kid vs. Kenny King vs. Crazy Steve vs. Trey Miguel vs.Yuya Uemura. Trey Miguel wins after pinning Alex Zayne.

* Giselle Shaw & VXT of Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo defeated The Death Dollz of Rosemary, Jessicka & Taya Valkyrie when Shaw pinned Rosemary.

* Matt Cardona defeated Bhupinder Gujjar. Brian Myers came down the ramp to reveal his Major Players shirt to distract Gujjar for Cardona to hit the Radio Silence for the win.

* Week 1 main event: Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander defeated Bobby Fish via ankle lock submission post match Frankie Kazarian comes out and lets Alexander know he can add one more challenger to that list as he could be exercising Option C.

Impact 10/20:

* Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer vs Juice Robinson & Chris Bey. Lots of tension between Juice & Bully before the match can even start. Bully and Dreamer pick up the victory when Billy pins Robinson.

* Taylor Wilde def Mia Yim. Post match, Mickie James comes out and says how her and Wilde have always passed each other and the Last Rodeo is about challenging herself against people she loves and respects. VXT and Giselle Shaw hit the ring. J ordynne Grace made the save to even the odds and chased off Shaw & VXT.

* Joe Hendry defeated Jason Hoch. Hendry is super over with the Impact fans.

* Scott D’Amore comes out to discuss the X-Division situation. Champion Frankie Kazarian comes out with the X Division championship. He discuses how he’s done it all but hasn’t done one thing and that’s win the Impact World Championship. He hands over the title to Scott, who says there will be an eight man tournament to crown a new champion and the finals will be at Overdrive November 18th. The same night, Kazarian will face Josh Alexander. Frankie goes on to discuss how wrestling has brought him successes and failures but also gave him his wife Traci Brooks and their son Rebel. Steve Maclin attacks Kazarian but Josh Alexander comes down to make the save.

* Rich Swann defeated Eric Young with Deaner. Post-match VBD beat down Swann when the lights go out to reveal Sami Callihan who goes after them both.

* Impact World Tag Team Championship: Heath & Rhino def Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/Maria to become the new Impact Tag Team Champions. Post-match, Eddie Edwards came out and asked all the members of Honor No More if they were loyal because of all their failures. When he got to PCO he said he had seen the biggest failure of them all in him. PCO then unleashed his wrath and went after Edwards and attacked all members of Honor No More. Taven, Bennett, Maria and Vincent embraced in the ring after all was cleared out. The crowd gave The Kingdom a nice send off.

* The Motor City Machine Guns def Raj Singh & Sherra.

* Dirty Dango defeated Johnny Swinger with Zicky Dice.

* The main Event was scheduled to be Moose vs. Sami Callahan but during Moose’s entrance he was attacked from behind by The Death Machine. Callihan said he’d rather face someone else tonight and called out Steve Maclin….

* Sami Callihan defeated Steve Maclin.