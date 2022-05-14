SPOILERS: Impact Wrestling Taping Results From 5/13/22

Impact Wrestling returned to the Osceola Heritage Park Event Center in Kissimmee, Florida, Friday night, to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are full results from the tapings, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

– BTI: Laredo Kid defeated Black Taurus.

– Alisha Edwards defeated Renee Michelle. Post-match Masha Slamovich came out and presented Edwards with an envelope.

– Hikuleo defeated Vincent.

– W Morrissey & Gujjar defeated Raj Singh & Shera.

– Ultimate X Match qualifier: Trey Miguel defeated Alex Shelley.

– Masha Slamovich defeated Havok.

– Kazarian and Chris Sabin went to a no contest when Honor No More jumped and attack both men leaving them laying. All members of HNM were out with the exception of Maria Kanellis-Bennett.

– Joe Doering defeated Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander by DQ.

– Mia Yim defeated Savannah Evans. During the match, Deonna Purrazzo was on commentary. Jordynne Grace came out to prevent Tasha Steelz from interfering further in the match.

– Kenny King defeated Blake Christian. Trey Miguel was on commentary for this match.

– Matt Taven & Mike Bennett defeated Rhino & Heath when Taven hit The Climax on Rhino. Post match, Honor No More attacked Heath and Rhino, hitting Rhino in the knee with a chair. Sabin, Shelley, Kazarian all came down to make the save.

– Jordynne Grace defeated Chelsea Green.

– Moose & Steve Maclin defeated PCO & W Morrissey. Post match, Sami Callahan attacks Moose and lays him out. He says every time Moose comes out here he has a date with the Death Machine.

– Non Title Match: Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Briscoe Brothers defeated Jay White & Chris Bey. The Good Brothers on commentary.