SPOILERS: Impact Wrestling Taping Results from 7/2/22

The next set of television episodes for Impact Wrestling’s show on AXS were filmed in Atlanta, Georgia this past Saturday. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of PWinsider:

– Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Mike Bailey defeated the debuting Alan Angels. Deaner and Joe Doering attacked them. They challenged Josh Alexander to come out but instead, Eric Young arrived, upset Doering lost at Against All Odds.

– Trey Miguel defeated Laredo Kid.

– PCO defeated Black Taurus. Heath Miller hit the ring and laid out Kenny King, keeping up with his story that he’s going to take Honor No More out one by one.

– Rich Swann pinned Mahabali Shera.

– Mia Yim defeated Deonna Purrazzo to earn a future Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship match against Jordynne Grace.

– Impact Champion Josh Alexander & The Motor City Machineguns defeated Eric Young & Deaner & Joe Doering.

– Steve Maclin pinned James Storm. Sami Callihan went after Maclin but he escaped.

– Chelsea Green pinned Mickie James.

– Masha Slamovich pinned Tenille Dashwood.

– Eddie Edwards & Matt Taven & Mike Bennett & Kenny King defeated Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers & Chris Bey & Ace Austin.