Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results from 8/13/22

On Saturday night, Impact Wrestling returned to Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, to tape their upcoming batch of television episodes for their show on AXS. Here are the complete results from the tapings, courtesy of Impact Asylum:

Before the Impact Taping

– Giselle Shaw defeated Rosemary

– Ace Austin and Hikuleo defeated Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger

First set of Impact Wrestling Tapings

– Mike Bailey defeated Chris Bey

– Heath defeated Kenny King

– Honor No More surrounds the ring and beats up Heath, but again there are issues with Eddie Edwards ordering PCO to attack and PCO hesitating. Heath takes advantage by taking out one of the others and flees. Edwards stands on the top rope to yell at Heath in the crowd. PCO behind him clearly thinking about doing something but not yet.

– Killer Kelly defeated Savannah Evans (w/Tasha Steelz)

– Eddie Edwards wins a title shot at Bound for Glory in a six way

Second set of Impact Wrestling Tapings

– VXT retained the Knockouts Tag Titles over Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace

– Purrazzo defeated Grace

– Karl Anderson defeated Mike Bennett. Matt Taven and Doc Gallows got involved

– Jessika defeated Alisha

– Bhupinder Gujja defeated enhancement talent

– Hawkins confronts Gujja. He offers him his title rematch immediately and cheap shots. Referee Armstrong refuses to treat it like a match until Hawkins bullies him.Gujja gets in his own shot and pins Hawkins for three. Gujja eventually leaves with the Digital Media belt.

– Josh Alexander defeated Vincent in non-title match.

– Eddie Edwards talks up their impending title match and tries to sell Alexander on the idea of being allies. Heath jumps Edwards from behind before Alexander has a chance to react.

– Black Taurus defeated Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, Rey Horus

– Time Machine defeated VBD