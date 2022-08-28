Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results from 8/26/2022

This past Friday night, in Dallas, Texas at The Factory, Impact Wrestling filmed matches for upcoming episodes of their show. These are the Impact on AXS tapings for the Lone Star Stampede. Later on tonight, they will come back for another set of tapings.

The following are spoilers from Friday’s episode, which should air in the coming weeks:

– NJPW Strong star Yuya Uemura defeated Raj Singh in a match for Before The Impact

– Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated two wrestlers in a match for Before The Impact

– The Motor City Machine Guns defeated NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open in a non-title match

– Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated The Good Brothers to become the new Impact World Tag Team Champions

– Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers retained over Bhupinder Gujjar via DQ or count out

– Impact X Division Champion Mike Bailey retained over Kenny King

– Masha Slamovich defeated Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Deonna Purrazzo, possibly to secure a Bound For Glory title shot against Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace

– Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus defeated Moose and Steve Maclin

– Mascara Dorada (fka WWE’s Gran Metalik) debuted with a win over Alex Zayne

– Mickie James defeated local wrestler Hyan, who works with Booker T’s ROW promotion

– Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green defeated Taya Valkyrie

– Eddie Edwards defeated Heath. This led to the eight-man main event of the night

– Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Heath, Rich Swann and Sami Callihan defeated Eddie Edwards, Kenny King and new Impact World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett