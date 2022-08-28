Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results from 8/27/2022

On Saturday night, in Dallas, Texas at The Factory, Impact Wrestling filmed matches for upcoming episodes of their show. Below are complete results from the taping:

– Aussie Open defeated Chris Bey and Ace Austin

– Mickie James defeated Raychel Rose

– X Division Championship: Mike Bailey (c) defeated Mascara Dorada (Gran Metalik) to retain. Post-match, Kenny King attacked both men before shouting “that’s my championship” at Bailey.

– Killer Kelly defeated Alisha Edwards. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans were out for commentary on this one, and Kelly confronts them after she makes quick work of Alisha.

– Tag Team Championship: Josh Alexander and Rich Swann defeated OGK (c) via disqualification. Maria and Eddie Edwards attacked Josh during the match.

– Motor City Machine Guns defeated Good Brothers

– Digital Media Championship (Ladder Match)

– Brian Myers defeated Bhupinder Gujjar

– Myers taped Gujjar’s feet to the ladder before winning the match.

– Jordynne Grace defeated Zicky Dice w/ Johnny Swinger

– 5-Way #1 Contender’s Match for the X Division Title: Black Taurus defeated Laredo Kid, Alex Zayne, Trey Miguel and Mia Yim

– There’s a contract signing between Sami Callihan, Moose and Steve Maclin for the Barbed Wire Massacre at Victory Road. Moose and Maclin attack Sami and bust him open. Maclin went for a spear on Sami, but Moose speared Maclin. Moose tries to spear Sami through a table but he moves and Moose goes through the table instead. Sami hits a piledriver before signing the contract with his blood.

– Heath defeated PCO. The two shook hands after the match, then Josh Alexander and Rich Swann ran out and helped fend off Honor No More from attacking.