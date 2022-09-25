Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results from Saturday 9/24/22

Impact Wrestling returned to Skyway Studios for their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of PWInsider:

* Ace Austin & Chris Bey (w/ Juice Robinson) defeated Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel

* Digital Media Championship: Brian Myers (c) defeated Crazzy Steve

* Myers issued an open challenge for IMPACT Bound For Glory.

* Black Taurus defeated Delirious

* Honor No More (Vincent, PCO, Matt Taven, Eddie Edwards, & Mike Bennett) celebrated their victory at Victory Road leading to a brawl with Josh Alexander, Heath, Rich Swann, and Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

* Rich Swann & Heath defeated Vincent & PCO

* Monster’s Ball: Masha Slamovich defeated Allie Katch

* Kazarian defeated Kenny King

* Mickie James defeated Gisele Shaw

* Steve Maclin defeated Moose. Sami Callihan was the special guest referee.

* Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka (w/ Rosemary) defeated Swinger’s Swingerellas

* Alex Shelley defeated Matt Taven

* Contract signing between Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich.