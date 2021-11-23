Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results Heading Into Hard to Kill PPV

Leading up to the 2022 Hard to Kill PPV, several episodes of Impact Wrestling were taped on Sunday night at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV. Here are the results courtesy of impactasylum.net:

Decay defeated The Influence (Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne) & Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration in a three-way

Lady Frost defeated Kimber Lee

Matt Cardona did an in-ring promo which brought out Impact World Champion Moose. He gave Cardona credit, but called him “Mid-card Matt.” The two came to blows and W. Morrissey came out to help Moose out. That brought out Eddie Edwards to run them off.

Chris Sabin defeated Matthew Rehwoldt. Deonna Purrazzo (who was out with Rehwoldt) and Knockouts Champion Mickie James had a pull apart brawl.

Jonah defeated Jai Vidal

Chris Bey defeated Fallah Bahh

Matt Cardona & Eddie Edwards defeated Impact World Champion Moose & W. Morrissey. Morrissey turned on Moose after the match.

Rohit Raju and Lawrence D (formerly Larry D) wrestled to a no contest. Josh Alexander came out and beat up both men before calling out Jonah for Hard to Kill.

FinJuice defeated VSK & Zicky Dice

Eric Young defeated Rhino in a street fight

Heath, Rhino, Rich Swann and Willie Mack defeated Violent by Design and Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers

Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration, Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne vs. Decay (Rosemary, Black Taurus, Crazzy Steve and Havok) — result unknown

Chris Sabin and Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt — result unknown

The main event for Hard to Kill is Moose defending the title against Cardona and Morrissey in a three-way.

Hard to Kill takes place on Saturday, January 8th.