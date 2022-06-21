Spoilers: Matches for Impact Wrestling Against All Odds Event Revealed

At Monday’s Impact TV tapings from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN, several matches for Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds event were confirmed. For full spoilers from the post-Slammiversary tapings, which will air this week and on June 30, the last episode of Against All Odds, click here.

The unbeaten Joe Doering of Violent By Design will face Impact World Champion Josh Alexander in the main event of Against All Odds. Alexander retained his title over VBD leader Eric Young in the main event of Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

On Friday, July 1, 2022, the Impact Against All Odds event will take place from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will air live on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members.

This is what looks to be the full or partial card for Against All Odds. It should be noted that these matches have not been confirmed by Impact yet:

Impact World Title Match

Joe Doering vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Gisele Shaw and Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann (c)

Mia Yim and Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Stipulation likely to be announced.

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Kenny King, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) vs. Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, The Briscoes, America’s Most Wanted

This was not confirmed or announced, could be some combination of these participants.

