Spoilers: MLW Fightland ‘22 Taping Results (10/30/22)

On October 30th, MLW Fightland ‘22 rolled into Philadelphia at the 2300 arena.
The event was headlined with a Last Man Standing MLW World Heavyweight Title match between champion Alex Hammerstone and EJ Nduka.
The matches were taped for future episodes of MLW Fusion.
Here are the full results courtesy of PWInsider:
- Mance Warner def. Real 1 when Real 1 hit the ref.
- Alex Kane beats up somebody named Mr. Marvelous. Kane wants a tougher challenge and out comes Davey Boy Smith and they brawl.
- MLW World Middleweight Championship: Lince Dorado def. Shun Skywalker (c) to win the title
- Samoan SWAT Team def. The FBI
- MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (w/ Cesar Duran) def. Trish Adora
- Calvin Tankman def. Willie Mack
- MLW World Championship Last Man Standing: Alexander Hammerstone def. EJ Nduka
- Sam Adonis def. Johnny Trash
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Billington Bulldogs def. Bomaye Fight Club (Afterward, Davey Boy cut a promo saying that Alex Kane stole the Opera Cup and he would make him tap when they were next in the ring)
- Street Fight: Real 1 (nZo) def. Mance Warner
- Mance Warner vs. Mads Krugger ended a no contest
- Lince Dorado & Microman (w/ Mr. Saint Laurent) def. Delirious & Mini Abismo Negro (After, there was a blackout and hooded henchmen were beating the babyfaces all down. They never identified themselves)
- Alec Price def. TJ Crawford
- Jacob Fatu def. Lio Rush (Fatu challenged Hammerstone for SuperFight after the match, Hammerstone came out, they faced off, and the two had to be separated.)