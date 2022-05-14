SPOILERS: MLW Kings Of Colosseum Taping Results From 5/13/22

Major League Wrestling held its TV tapings in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena. These matches will air on future episodes of Fusion. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Pro Wrestling.net:

Gangrel defeated Budd Heavy via pinfall.

Alex Kane fought Davey Richards to a 20-minute time limit draw in an MLW National Openweight Championship match. After the match, Kane attacked Richards, but Myron Reed came out for the save … until Reed attacked Richards and united with Kane.

5150 came out and Danny Rivera cut one hell of a promo but I’m not allowed to repeat a single word of it or this website will be flagged for unsavory things.

Lince Dorado, Taya Valkyrie and Microman defeated Arez, Holidead and Mini Abismo Negro via pinfall. Post-match, the heels attacked him. The Blue Meanie came out during the match to help the babyfaces. As Microman was being attacked, “Enter Sandman” hit and Sandman made the save.

Los Maximos defeated a couple dudes via pinfall. Post-match, Los Maximos cut a promo while we were told “something happened to Calvin Tankman in the back.”

Myron Reed defeated KC Navarro and Arez via pinfall to retain the MLW Middleweight Championship. After the match, Reed cut a quick promo addressing Richards.

Alexander Hammerstone defeated Richard Holliday via pinfall to retain the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

Cesar Duran came out and cut a promo, saying he’s bringing in some tough guys. Jacob Fatu interrupted Duran and brought out the Samoan Swat Team.

The Samoan Swat Team defeated Los Aztecas via pinfall. Afterward, nZo attacked Fatu, who was at ringside.

Taya Valkyrie defeated Holidead via submission to become the inaugural MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion.

“Hustle and Power” Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka defeated “5150” Rivera & Hernandez and Ross Von Erich & Marshall Von Erich in a three-way via pinfall to retain the MLW Tag Team Championships. After the match, Los Maximos attacked the champs.

nZo defeated Lince Dorado via pinfall.

Brittany Blake defeated Zoey Skye via submission.

Matt Cross defeated ACH via pinfall.

Jacob Fatu defeated Mads Krugger via pinfall in a Weapons of Mass Destruction match. After the match, the two briefly brawled and Fatu took off Krugger’s mask.