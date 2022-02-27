Spoilers: MLW SuperFight Taping Results From 2/26/22
Major League Wrestling held TV tapings in Charlotte, NC at the Grady Cole Center on Saturday night. These matches will air on future episodes of Fusion. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com
Ikuro Kwon defeated Ken Broadway
MLW Tag Team Championship: EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman defeated 5150 (c)
Richard Holliday defeated Matt Cross
nZo defeated KC Navarro
MLW World Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) defeated Davey Richards
Puma King, Octagon Jr., and Micro Man defeated Arez, Gino Medina, and Mini Abismo Negro
Killer Kross defeated Budd Heavy
Gangrel defeated Gnarls Garvin
Myron Reed defeated TJP
MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane defeated ACH and Calvin Tankman
Stairway To Hell Match: Mads Kruger defeated Jacob Fatu
Marshall and Ross Von Erich defeated Ricky & Kerry Morton